CARMEL — If you have a family member with special needs who loves winter, you might enjoy heading to one of the sensory-friendly skating sessions at The Ice at Carter Green.

These free sessions are specifically for families with additional physical and/or mental needs. Walkers and wheelchairs will be able to go on the ice on these days.

The first session will be Tuesday, January 24th from 5 to 7 p.m. The second session will be Sunday, February 26th at the same time.

Learn more here.