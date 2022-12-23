Listen Live
Miller Poultry Donates Tons to Gleaners Food Bank

INDIANAPOLIS – Even with the threat of severe winter weather, one Hoosier business made a major donation to help those in need this holiday season.

Miller Poultry donated about seven tons of food to Indy’s Gleaners Food Bank Thursday afternoon.  This is a tradition for the company.

Poultry items like drumsticks and sausage were dropped off on Waldemere Avenue.  A representative from Kroger says this food could create about 17,000 meals in total.

This donation was given in support of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan to help address hunger across the United States in a sustainable way.

