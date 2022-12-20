Tony Katz Challenged WISH TV’s Tara Hasting For Charity

In the words of Buddy of the Elf, “the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!” That’s just what friend-of-the-show WISH TV’s meteorologist Tara Hastings has done!

Tony Katz offered up a friendly challenge for Hastings to kick-off the holidays, by singing a verse of ‘Dust In The Wind’ (because what better way to say ‘Season Greetings’ than a Kansas song??) Hear Tara step up to the mic and grace us all with her, dare we say hidden, talent!

Katz followed through with his end of the bargain, donating a $100 to Tara’s choice of charity, the Alzheimer’s Association for Greater Indiana. You can donate too at https://www.alz.org/indiana

Happy Holidays from the Tony Katz and The Morning News!