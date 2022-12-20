Two People Now Dead In Monday Double Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — The second person shot on the west side Monday afternoon has died.

Police were called to an area near West Washington and I-465 on the west side where they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was dead, but the other person, a woman, was alive and taken to the hospital.

IMPD said this morning that that woman died of her injuries, making the case a double homicide.

Police believe the shooting happened inside an apartment, but have not shared much else about what may have led to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.