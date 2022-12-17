Indiana State Police Now Recruiting

STATEWIDE — If you have been looking to “serve” or “protect,” you might like to know that Indiana State Police (ISP) is looking for new recruits.

From now until the end of April, you are encouraged to apply for a job online. The organization says it would love to recruit 60 to 80 people but has not been able to reach those numbers in the last few years.

Captain Ron Galaviz and Sergeant Brian Walker with ISP say the best candidates are responsible, problem solvers, and dedicated community members. They emphasize that the job can be difficult, but that it can also be one of the most rewarding occupations for those who consider it their true “calling.”

Some benefits of a position include:

1. New, take-home patrol vehicle issued after completing the FTO period (includes off-duty use)

2. Uniforms and over $9,000 of new equipment issued at no cost

3. 40 paid days of leave annually and 150 hours of New Parent Leave

4. Health/Vision/Dental and Life Insurance options for actives and retirees

5. Possible student loan forgiveness

Galaviz and Walker believe that getting hired as a Trooper will open you up to numerous personal and professional opportunities.

ISP released this information about the job’s pay:

The Trooper Trainee’s salary is $1,807.70 bi-weekly, plus approximately 200 hours of Paid Time Off and $3,800 of Paid Overtime during the academy. Upon graduation from Trooper Trainee to Probationary Trooper, salary increases to $51,000.

Learn more and apply online here or by visiting IndianaTrooper.com. You may contact a recruiter at isprecruiting@isp.in.gov.