Left—Wing Activists Launch “Don’t Run Joe” Campaign

A progressive left-wing Democratic group is urging President Biden not to seek re-election. The group aired a television ad in New Hampshire stating if Biden were to run in 2024, due to his low approval rates, he would inevitably put a Republican in office.

The “Don’t Run Joe” ad from the activist group, RootsAction, showed several Democrats voicing their concern over Biden’s electability. The minute-long spot stated that due to Biden’s unpopularity, it would be too risky for the president to run alongside a GOP candidate.

“It’s absolutely critical that we don’t allow a Republican to win the White House in 2024. His low popularity is way too much of a gamble.”

The group says the election is crucial in continuing to push their own agenda.

“It’s not the time for half-measures. All Americans need universal health care now.”

The ad also expressed an urgency to climate change and fighting for pro-choice abortion rights.

The website Don’t Run Joe is hosting a petition to keep the movement going.

The Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll released Tuesday for Newsweek, found that 58% of voters do not want the president for a second term.