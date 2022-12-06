11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.

In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted in a field west of the school building. Derek Fell, Chief of Operations with the county sheriff’s office told WTWO an officer saw the child walk into a home and then walk back outside with a gun. Someone reported hearing a gunshot, but that has not been confirmed.

The student was detained and was not injured, according to WTWO’s report.

Police will continue to conduct a thorough investigation of school grounds. There’s no word in Sugar Creek will have class Wednesday.

WIBC/Network Indiana has reached out to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office for further clarification on the story.