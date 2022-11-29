NWS: Tornadoes, High Wind Gusts, and Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday and Wednesday

STATEWIDE–The entire state of Indiana could get some severe weather between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“The timeline is looking like from about sunset Tuesday to about 3 am or so on Wednesday. The primary risk appears to be severe wind gusts. They could get as high as 45 mph at times,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Eckhoff says there could be some isolated tornadoes.

“That’s especially the case south and west of Indianapolis. For instance, places like Terre Haute, and southwest of that. That’s where the bigger chances are for tornadoes,” said Eckhoff.

The entire state is under a “marginal risk” for severe weather. That means isolated severe storms are possible, with the threat of isolated damaging winds, small hail and maybe a tornado.

Once the severe weather threat is gone by Wednesday morning, Eckhoff says you can expect it to be cold Wednesday and Thursday.

“Very quickly as the cold front moves through, temperatures will plummet down to the lower 30s just after sunrise,” said Eckhoff.

After Thursday, Eckhoff says temperatures will warm back up in to the 50s for the rest of the week, but it dries out. There are chances for rain next Monday and Tuesday, but highs could reach into the 60s on those days.