Ten Little Turncoats: An Artistic And Comprehensive List of Republicans Who Backed Impeachment

TEN LITTLE TURNCOATS

by Henry Gibson

Ten little turncoats, none of them had a spine.

Valadao voted “yes,” and then there were nine;

Nine little turncoats, each one filled with hate,

Kinzinger voted “yes” and forever sealed his fate.

Eight little turncoats in support of speech suppression.

Tom Rice joined with the sheep and then there were seven;

Seven little turncoats up to their old tricks

Cheney sold her soul, leaving only six.

Six little turncoats struggling to politically survive.

Meijer said “yes” then panicked as his approval rating took a dive.

Five little turncoats trembling on the House floor.

Gonzalez fell back into the swamp and then there were four.

Four little turncoats on an impeachment spree,

Newhouse did as he was told by House Speaker Pelosi;

Three little turncoats whose political careers are through,

Katko voted “yes” and told constituents “@#$% you!”

Two little turncoats: Herrera and Upton.

Both enjoy your current term, it will be your last one.

So Who Were The Chicken-Hearted Conservatives Who Pointlessly Voted to Impeach President Donald Trump?

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming Rep. John Katko of New York Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina Rep. David Valadao of California

