Craig Collins for Tony Katz.
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
1. Will Letitia James begin to take Trump properties?Source:Getty
Trump’s New York properties will not be easy for Letitia James | Donald Trump | The Guardian
https://youtu.be/T1Y4qwYvlDU?si=UFQHtJxd7mW7j5a2
2. What makes things go viral?Source:Getty
John Mahr as Sponge Bob
The story behind “Cheeseman” in Kentucky.
3. Kamala Harris claps to Puerto Rico protest song, stops once aide translates what they’re actually singingSource:Getty
Kamala Harris claps to Puerto Rico protest song, stops once aide translates what they’re actually singing (msn.com)
4. AOC says Trump ‘ordered a terrorist attack on the Capitol’Source:Getty
AOC says Trump ‘ordered a terrorist attack on the Capitol’ on January 6 in argument for ‘ethical’ reasons why people shouldn’t vote for former president in 2024 (msn.com)
5. People are checking to see if their plane is a Boeing before booking flights now.Source:Getty
6. Couples fighting over baby namesSource:Getty
7. Iron Man discovered in BrooklynSource:Getty
Brooklyn’s own ‘Iron Man’ offers to smooth Greenpoint’s rumpled clothing for free • Brooklyn Paper
