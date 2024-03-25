Listen Live
Will Letitia James begin to take Trump properties?

Published on March 25, 2024

Craig Collins for Tony Katz.

Will Leticia James begin to take Trump properties?

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

1. Will Letitia James begin to take Trump properties?

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 25, 2023 Source:Getty

Will Leticia James begin to take Trump properties?

Trump’s New York properties will not be easy for Letitia James | Donald Trump | The Guardian 

https://youtu.be/T1Y4qwYvlDU?si=UFQHtJxd7mW7j5a2

Listen:

2. What makes things go viral?

A scene from the women's section of the early morning... Source:Getty

John Mahr as Sponge Bob 

The story behind “Cheeseman” in Kentucky. 

Listen:

3. Kamala Harris claps to Puerto Rico protest song, stops once aide translates what they’re actually singing

US-PUERTORICO-POLITICS-HARRIS Source:Getty

Kamala Harris claps to Puerto Rico protest song, stops once aide translates what they’re actually singing (msn.com)

4. AOC says Trump ‘ordered a terrorist attack on the Capitol’

U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman Source:Getty

AOC says Trump ‘ordered a terrorist attack on the Capitol’ on January 6 in argument for ‘ethical’ reasons why people shouldn’t vote for former president in 2024 (msn.com)

Listen: 

5. People are checking to see if their plane is a Boeing before booking flights now.

Boeing To Move Headquarters From Chicago To Virginia Source:Getty

6. Couples fighting over baby names

Cheerful baby Source:Getty

7. Iron Man discovered in Brooklyn

Ironing clothes on the ironing board Source:Getty

Brooklyn’s own ‘Iron Man’ offers to smooth Greenpoint’s rumpled clothing for free • Brooklyn Paper

Listen: 

