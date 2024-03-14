Listen Live

What will the Senate do with the Tik Tok Bill?

Published on March 14, 2024

What will the Senate do with the Tik Tok Bill? This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

 

Senate Leader Press Conferences Source:Getty

What will the Senate do with the Tik Tok Bill?  https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tiktok-ban-senate-vote-house-bill/ 

2. Eric Adams says NYC is Port-Au-Prince of America    

NYC Mayor Adams Commemorates 30th Anniversary Of Terror Attack On Jewish Students Source:Getty

Everyone is in Israel right now, 1 week after Tony was and 

Eric Adams says NYC is Port-Au-Prince of America    

3. Steve Mnuchin thinking of buying Tik Tok

US-POLITICS-FINANCE-MNUCHIN Source:Getty

Former US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin thinking about buying TikTok

4. Thursday Music Moment

Song – Way Down Now
Band – World Party
Album – Goodbye Jumbo
Year – 1990

5. When Progressive get their wish, and they burn America to the ground, why do they think they will get a say in what gets rebuilt?

George Floyd protest, Minneapolis Police Third Precinct, May 28, 2020, by Carlos Gonzalez, Star Tribune Source:Getty

When Progressive get their wish, and they burn America to the ground, why do they think they will get a say in what gets rebuilt? – https://www.foxnews.com/media/maryland-city-equity-official-says-wants-us-burn-ground-ideology-rise-ashes 

