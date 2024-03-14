What will the Senate do with the Tik Tok Bill? This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
1. What will the Senate do with the Tik Tok Bill?
What will the Senate do with the Tik Tok Bill? https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tiktok-ban-senate-vote-house-bill/
2. Eric Adams says NYC is Port-Au-Prince of America
Everyone is in Israel right now, 1 week after Tony was and
Eric Adams says NYC is Port-Au-Prince of America
3. Steve Mnuchin thinking of buying Tik Tok
Former US Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin thinking about buying TikTok
4. Thursday Music Moment
5. When Progressive get their wish, and they burn America to the ground, why do they think they will get a say in what gets rebuilt?
When Progressive get their wish, and they burn America to the ground, why do they think they will get a say in what gets rebuilt? – https://www.foxnews.com/media/maryland-city-equity-official-says-wants-us-burn-ground-ideology-rise-ashes
