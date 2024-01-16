WalletHub: Indiana is 20th Best State In US to Start a Business

STATEWIDE— A new study from the personal finance website Wallethub says Indiana is the 20th best state to start a business.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says about one-fifth of all startups typically don’t survive past the first year of operation. Wallethub ranked Utah as the best state to start a business while Rhode Island came in last in the study.

“Starting a business is a difficult and risky process, but where you live can highly influence your chances of success. Before establishing a business in any location, make sure to do research to ensure it’s an ideal place for your customer base, has enough labor and supplier availability, and suits your needs when it comes to financing,” said Wallethub Financial Analyst Cassandra Happe.

Indiana ranked 8th in business costs, but 29th in access to resources, and 26th in business environment. The factors that went into business environment were things such as average length of work week and growth in small businesses. Access to resources involve things like financial accessibility venture investment amount per capita. Business costs include office-space affordability and labor costs along with cost of living.

Wallethub determined each state’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.

Happe says outside of the currently difficult economic conditions, there are plenty of other reasons that startups fail, with a “bad location” being among the most common.