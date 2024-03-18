Trump, Bloodbath and the media
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Purdue is a 1 seed. IU is outSource:Getty
Purdue is a 1 seed. IU is out – https://nypost.com/2024/03/17/sports/printable-ncaa-bracket-full-2024-march-madness-field/
2. Nathan Wade is off the caseSource:Getty
Nathan Wade is off the case – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/live-blog/trump-trial-live-updates-fani-willis-rcna142772
3. Trump, Bloodbath and mediaSource:Getty
Trump, Bloodbath and the media – https://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-whips-up-rhetoric-in-ohio-warns-of-bloodbath-for-auto-industry-if-he-loses-186dfa87
….just an example of the lying by media – https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1769250940660363531?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
4. Lying MediaSource:Getty
Lying Media – https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1769250940660363531?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA
5. Techies and impending doomSource:Getty
Techies and impending doom – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/15/laid-off-techies-struggle-to-find-jobs-with-cuts-at-highest-since-2001.html
….I have a hard time with this. Are we saying that the tech set is punch in/punch out without a sense of entrepreneurism in their entire body? That they can’t adapt and find ways to find work on their own?
….Yes. That is exactly what we are saying. Exactly.
6. Protesters hold placards against fossil fuel expansion.Source:Getty
Climate protesters crash Michael Imperoli broadway show – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/michael-imperioli-responds-climate-protestors-154417855.html
