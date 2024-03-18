Listen Live

Trump, Bloodbath and the Media

Published on March 18, 2024

Trump, Bloodbath and the media

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

 

1. Purdue is a 1 seed. IU is out

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 02 Michigan State at Purdue Source:Getty

Purdue is a 1 seed. IU is out – https://nypost.com/2024/03/17/sports/printable-ncaa-bracket-full-2024-march-madness-field/

Listen:

 

2. Nathan Wade is off the case

Fulton County Court Holds Hearings Ahead Of Trump Georgia Election Case Source:Getty

Nathan Wade is off the case – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/live-blog/trump-trial-live-updates-fani-willis-rcna142772

3. Trump, Bloodbath and media

US-VOTE-POLITICS-TRUMP Source:Getty

Trump, Bloodbath and the media – https://www.marketwatch.com/story/trump-whips-up-rhetoric-in-ohio-warns-of-bloodbath-for-auto-industry-if-he-loses-186dfa87

….just an example of the lying by media – https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1769250940660363531?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

Listen:

 

4. Lying Media

Pinocchio piercing by his nose smartphone and news paper Source:Getty

Lying Media  – https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1769250940660363531?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

5. Techies and impending doom

Dynamic Diverse Gen Z Executives in Boardroom Source:Getty

Techies and impending doom – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/15/laid-off-techies-struggle-to-find-jobs-with-cuts-at-highest-since-2001.html 

  

….I have a hard time with this. Are we saying that the tech set is punch in/punch out without a sense of entrepreneurism in their entire body? That they can’t adapt and find ways to find work on their own? 

  

….Yes. That is exactly what we are saying. Exactly. 

Listen:

6. Protesters hold placards against fossil fuel expansion.

Protesters hold placards against fossil fuel expansion. Source:Getty

Climate protesters crash Michael Imperoli broadway show – https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/michael-imperioli-responds-climate-protestors-154417855.html

Listen:

 

