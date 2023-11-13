Top 20 First Date Places in Indianapolis
A couple weeks ago the most ridiculous list known to man was released. It highlighted the 28 places to never take someone on a first date. It included places like the Cheesecake Factory, Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and other fine places to take a woman on a first date.
After reading the list, the shows here at WIBC reached out to our listeners to put together a list of the 20 best places for a first date in Indianapolis.
After receiving the suggestions, it was left up to me, Producer Jonathan, to put the list together. As a formerly single man who dated in Indianapolis for two years, I would like to think I know what I am talking about.
Here is the list of the 20 best places for a first date in Indianapolis:
1. Tony’s SteakhouseSource:Tony's Steakhouse
Tony’s Steakhouse is one of the many nice steakhouses in downtown Indianapolis. This would be a great place to go once you’ve been dating someone for a while, but this might be a bit much for a first date.
2. The Eagle’s NestSource:Roundtable
The Eagle’s Nest is a very nice restaurant in downtown Indianapolis that’s near and dear to my heart. I ate here with my now wife after we got engaged. It’s a great experience but is a bit much for a first date.
3. Strange BirdSource:strange bird
The Strange Bird looks incredible. I’ve never been there before, and it wasn’t highly recommended by the listeners of WIBC, so it comes in lower on the list. The restaurant/bar looks nice, and might be a good place for your next date.
4. Lucas Oil Drag StripSource:Getty
The Lucas Oil Drag Strip looks like a ton of fun, but your date has to be at least a little interested in racing to have a good time. Due to the niche crowd that enjoys this it comes in lower on the list.
5. La TrattoriaSource:La Trattoria Customer
La Trattoria is a nice Italian restaurant in Greenwood, IN, which is just south of Indianapolis. It’s a nice place with great Italian food, recommended by multiple WIBC listeners.
6. K1 Speed Go Kart RacingSource:Getty
Who doesn’t enjoy go-kart racing? This, combined with dinner after would be a great first date, and it was decently recommended by WIBC listeners.
7. BBQ and BourbonSource:BBQ and Bourbon Customer
This is a great place to eat over in Speedway. Barbecue can be a little messy, but if you can keep it off your face, then this is a great place to eat on your first date.
8. The EagleSource:Customer at The Eagle
If you and your date enjoy fried chicken, then you’ll love The Eagle. It’s on Mass Ave., which is the place to go for downtown restaurants.
9. Brozzini’s PizzaSource:Getty
If you and your date want New York styled pizza in Indianapolis, then Brozinni’s Pizza is the place for you. You and your date can grab a slice, then head over to the track to catch some racing!
10. The Slippery Noodle
The Slippery Noodle is Indiana’s oldest bar. It’s only a five-minute walk from Lucas Oil Stadium. You can grab a drink then head to a Colts game or any other event happening at Lucas Oil.
11. Workingman’s Friend TavernSource:Workingman's Friend Tavern.
If you and your date want something more casual, then head over to the Working Man’s Friend Tavern. It’s a more casual place with excellent food.
12. Maggiano’s Italian RestaurantSource:Jonathan Weiss
Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant was highly recommended by the WIBC listeners. As someone who’s eaten here myself I can agree with the WIBC listeners. It’s phenomenal Italian food. If you’re date like Italian food, this is a great option.
13. 8 Seconds Saloon
8 Seconds Saloon is a great time. If your date enjoys line dancing, then this is a great place to take them. You can grab a drink and have a great time on the dance floor.
14. Beef and BoardsSource:Blogspot
Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre is a fun place if your date enjoys the theatre. Grab a bite and enjoy a live performance.
15. Penn and Beach Candle CompanySource:Getty
Pick your scent and get to work! If your date enjoys making things with her hands, then Penn and Beach Candle Company could be a great spot for your first date.
16. Tastings Wine Bar and BistroSource:Getty
If you and your date enjoy wine and good food, then Tastings Wine Bar and Bistro is the perfect place for your first date. Enjoy a nice glass of wine, while you get to know your date!
17. Indianapolis Indians Game
Going to an Indianapolis Indians game was one of the most recommended first dates by the WIBC audience. The food at the ballpark is great, there’s enough going on to keep you and your date entertained, and it’s in the heart of downtown, so you can continue the date after the game.
18. The GarageSource:VisitIndiana.com
The Garage is a great place downtown to have a first date. There are tons of activities and places to eat there. For a variety of options, The Garage is the best place for a first date.
19. Oakleys BistroSource:Oakleys Bistro's Facebook
Oakleys Bistro was second most recommended first date spot by the WIBC listeners. People rave about the food and the environment. This looks like a fantastic place to take someone on a first date.
20. The Canal Walk
The most recommended first date activity by WIBC listeners was to take a walk on the canal downtown. It’s a nice sunny place during the day. It’s where I proposed to my now wife, so I can’t recommend it enough. It’s a great place to take a walk after dinner.