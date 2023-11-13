Top 20 First Date Places in Indianapolis

A couple weeks ago the most ridiculous list known to man was released. It highlighted the 28 places to never take someone on a first date. It included places like the Cheesecake Factory, Applebee’s, Olive Garden, and other fine places to take a woman on a first date.

After reading the list, the shows here at WIBC reached out to our listeners to put together a list of the 20 best places for a first date in Indianapolis.

After receiving the suggestions, it was left up to me, Producer Jonathan, to put the list together. As a formerly single man who dated in Indianapolis for two years, I would like to think I know what I am talking about.

Here is the list of the 20 best places for a first date in Indianapolis:

1. Tony’s Steakhouse Source:Tony's Steakhouse Tony’s Steakhouse is one of the many nice steakhouses in downtown Indianapolis. This would be a great place to go once you’ve been dating someone for a while, but this might be a bit much for a first date.

2. The Eagle’s Nest Source:Roundtable The Eagle’s Nest is a very nice restaurant in downtown Indianapolis that’s near and dear to my heart. I ate here with my now wife after we got engaged. It’s a great experience but is a bit much for a first date.

3. Strange Bird Source:strange bird The Strange Bird looks incredible. I’ve never been there before, and it wasn’t highly recommended by the listeners of WIBC, so it comes in lower on the list. The restaurant/bar looks nice, and might be a good place for your next date.

4. Lucas Oil Drag Strip Source:Getty The Lucas Oil Drag Strip looks like a ton of fun, but your date has to be at least a little interested in racing to have a good time. Due to the niche crowd that enjoys this it comes in lower on the list.

5. La Trattoria Source:La Trattoria Customer La Trattoria is a nice Italian restaurant in Greenwood, IN, which is just south of Indianapolis. It’s a nice place with great Italian food, recommended by multiple WIBC listeners.

6. K1 Speed Go Kart Racing Source:Getty Who doesn’t enjoy go-kart racing? This, combined with dinner after would be a great first date, and it was decently recommended by WIBC listeners.

7. BBQ and Bourbon Source:BBQ and Bourbon Customer This is a great place to eat over in Speedway. Barbecue can be a little messy, but if you can keep it off your face, then this is a great place to eat on your first date.

8. The Eagle Source:Customer at The Eagle If you and your date enjoy fried chicken, then you’ll love The Eagle. It’s on Mass Ave., which is the place to go for downtown restaurants.

9. Brozzini’s Pizza Source:Getty If you and your date want New York styled pizza in Indianapolis, then Brozinni’s Pizza is the place for you. You and your date can grab a slice, then head over to the track to catch some racing!

10. The Slippery Noodle The Slippery Noodle is Indiana’s oldest bar. It’s only a five-minute walk from Lucas Oil Stadium. You can grab a drink then head to a Colts game or any other event happening at Lucas Oil.

11. Workingman’s Friend Tavern Source:Workingman's Friend Tavern. If you and your date want something more casual, then head over to the Working Man’s Friend Tavern. It’s a more casual place with excellent food.

12. Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant Source:Jonathan Weiss Maggiano’s Italian Restaurant was highly recommended by the WIBC listeners. As someone who’s eaten here myself I can agree with the WIBC listeners. It’s phenomenal Italian food. If you’re date like Italian food, this is a great option.

13. 8 Seconds Saloon 8 Seconds Saloon is a great time. If your date enjoys line dancing, then this is a great place to take them. You can grab a drink and have a great time on the dance floor.

14. Beef and Boards Source:Blogspot Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre is a fun place if your date enjoys the theatre. Grab a bite and enjoy a live performance.

15. Penn and Beach Candle Company Source:Getty Pick your scent and get to work! If your date enjoys making things with her hands, then Penn and Beach Candle Company could be a great spot for your first date.

16. Tastings Wine Bar and Bistro Source:Getty If you and your date enjoy wine and good food, then Tastings Wine Bar and Bistro is the perfect place for your first date. Enjoy a nice glass of wine, while you get to know your date!

17. Indianapolis Indians Game Going to an Indianapolis Indians game was one of the most recommended first dates by the WIBC audience. The food at the ballpark is great, there’s enough going on to keep you and your date entertained, and it’s in the heart of downtown, so you can continue the date after the game.

18. The Garage Source:VisitIndiana.com The Garage is a great place downtown to have a first date. There are tons of activities and places to eat there. For a variety of options, The Garage is the best place for a first date.

19. Oakleys Bistro Source:Oakleys Bistro's Facebook Oakleys Bistro was second most recommended first date spot by the WIBC listeners. People rave about the food and the environment. This looks like a fantastic place to take someone on a first date.