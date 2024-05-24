Listen Live
Top 15 Memorial Day Weekend Destinations

Published on May 24, 2024

Golden Gate bridge, San Francisco California

Source: imantsu / Getty

Looking to get away during Memorial Day weekend? You may want to reference this list so you know what cities to avoid at this time.

This holiday weekend AAA expects some 43.8 million people to travel at least 50 miles away from home, a number that would be second only to 2005’s record 44 million who hit the roads, open ocean, rails and skies.

Travel booking site Skyscanner says short-duration trips were the largest segment, with 42% of trips lasting a week of less.

“Our top searched destinations for Memorial Day weekend are the same as they have been in previous years, with traditional favorites holding onto the lion’s share of searches and bookings,” Laura Lindsay, travel trends and destinations expert at Skyscanner, told Nexstar. “While families are looking to have some fun on the beaches of Florida, couples still want to enjoy the thrill of Las Vegas or glamour of Los Angeles.”

According to the site’s Memorial Day weekend bookings made over the last 12 months, the following destinations were the most popular:

 

 

 

1. Las Vegas

Sin City Source:Getty

2. New York

Full Flower Moon Rises in New York City Source:Getty

3. Los Angeles

Hollywood Exteriors And Landmarks - 2023 Source:Getty

4. San Francisco

Golden Gate bridge, San Francisco California Source:Getty

5. Miami

Miami Beach FL, USA. Intersection streetview Washington Avenue and 14th Street Source:Getty

6. Orlando

Orlando Showcase - Legends 5v5 Activation: Premier League Summer Series Source:Getty

7. Honolulu

Scenery of the Waikiki beach at Oahu island Source:Getty

8. Chicago

Sandy beach with tourism travel along Lake Michigan with downtown Chicago on sunny summer day Source:Getty

9. Seattle

Seattle space needle Source:Getty

10. San Diego

Downtown San Diego Source:Getty

11. Phoenix

Palm trees in Papago park in Phoenix, AZ Source:Getty

12. Washington D.C.

Lincoln Memorial reflection in the Reflecting Pool, National Mall, Washingon, DC Source:Getty

13. Denver

Denver Colorado skyscrapers Boulder Flatirons Longs Peak Rocky Mountains Source:Getty

14. Nashville

Downtown Nashville, Tennessee and Cumblerland River in Springtime Source:Getty

15. Dallas

Dallas Skyline Aerial Source:Getty
