Top 15 Memorial Day Weekend Destinations

Looking to get away during Memorial Day weekend? You may want to reference this list so you know what cities to avoid at this time.

This holiday weekend AAA expects some 43.8 million people to travel at least 50 miles away from home, a number that would be second only to 2005’s record 44 million who hit the roads, open ocean, rails and skies.

Travel booking site Skyscanner says short-duration trips were the largest segment, with 42% of trips lasting a week of less.

“Our top searched destinations for Memorial Day weekend are the same as they have been in previous years, with traditional favorites holding onto the lion’s share of searches and bookings,” Laura Lindsay, travel trends and destinations expert at Skyscanner, told Nexstar. “While families are looking to have some fun on the beaches of Florida, couples still want to enjoy the thrill of Las Vegas or glamour of Los Angeles.”

According to the site’s Memorial Day weekend bookings made over the last 12 months, the following destinations were the most popular: