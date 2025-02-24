Listen Live
Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps

Published on February 24, 2025

NFL Combine

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

The history of the NFL Combine‘s vertical jump event can be traced back to the 1980s.

It has evolved into a crucial measure of an athlete’s lower body strength and explosive power.

individual players have made significant impacts on combine history through their remarkable vertical jump performances.

The vertical jump test has proven to be a key predictor of draft order selection in the NFL, highlighting its importance in evaluating player potential.

The performances at this event continues to shape the narrative of athleticism and potential within the NFL scouting landscape.

Check out the Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps. RELATED | Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times RELATED | Top 10 Most NFL Combine Bench Press Reps

1. 46 Inches – Gerald Sensabaugh

46 Inches - Gerald Sensabaugh
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2005

Position: FS

College: North Carolina

2. 45 1/2 Inches – Derek Wake

45 1/2 Inches - Derek Wake
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2005

Position: OLB

College: Penn State

3. 45 Inches – Chris Conley

45 Inches - Chris Conley
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2015

Position: WO

College: Georgia

4. 45 Inches – Donald Washington

45 Inches - Donald Washington
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2009

Position: CB

College: Ohio State

5. 45 Inches – Chris McKenzie

45 Inches - Chris McKenzie
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2005

Position: CB

College: Arizona State

6. 45 Inches – Chris Chambers

45 Inches - Chris Chambers
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2001

Position: WR

College: Wisconsin

7. 44 1/2 Inches – Donovan Peoples-Jones

44 1/2 Inches - Donovan Peoples-Jones
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2020

Position: WO

College: Michigan

8. 44 1/2 Inches – Byron Jones

44 1/2 Inches - Byron Jones
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2015

Position: DB

College: Connecticut

9. 44 Inches – Jartavius Martin

44 Inches - Jartavius Martin
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2023

Position: SAF

College: Illinois

10. 44 Inches – Juan Thornhill

44 Inches - Juan Thornhill
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2019

Position: S

College: Virginia

Others who at tied for the final spot: Obi Melifonwu, A.J. Jefferson

Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps was originally published on 1075thefan.com

