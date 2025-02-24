Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps
The history of the NFL Combine‘s vertical jump event can be traced back to the 1980s.
It has evolved into a crucial measure of an athlete’s lower body strength and explosive power.
individual players have made significant impacts on combine history through their remarkable vertical jump performances.
The vertical jump test has proven to be a key predictor of draft order selection in the NFL, highlighting its importance in evaluating player potential.
The performances at this event continues to shape the narrative of athleticism and potential within the NFL scouting landscape.
1. 46 Inches – Gerald Sensabaugh
NFL Combine Year: 2005
Position: FS
College: North Carolina
2. 45 1/2 Inches – Derek Wake
NFL Combine Year: 2005
Position: OLB
College: Penn State
3. 45 Inches – Chris Conley
NFL Combine Year: 2015
Position: WO
College: Georgia
4. 45 Inches – Donald Washington
NFL Combine Year: 2009
Position: CB
College: Ohio State
5. 45 Inches – Chris McKenzie
NFL Combine Year: 2005
Position: CB
College: Arizona State
6. 45 Inches – Chris Chambers
NFL Combine Year: 2001
Position: WR
College: Wisconsin
7. 44 1/2 Inches – Donovan Peoples-Jones
NFL Combine Year: 2020
Position: WO
College: Michigan
8. 44 1/2 Inches – Byron Jones
NFL Combine Year: 2015
Position: DB
College: Connecticut
9. 44 Inches – Jartavius Martin
NFL Combine Year: 2023
Position: SAF
College: Illinois
10. 44 Inches – Juan Thornhill
NFL Combine Year: 2019
Position: S
College: Virginia
Others who at tied for the final spot: Obi Melifonwu, A.J. Jefferson
