Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today Hr 1 – 4/5/24: Reuters, You Don’t Want Biden in your Foxhole

Published on April 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz Today Hour 1: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

 

1. Trouble at Reuters and legacy media 

In this photo illustration a Reuters logo seen displayed on... Source:Getty

Trouble at Reuters and legacy media 

Listen:

2. You don’t want Joe Biden in your foxhole

US President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv Source:Getty

You don’t want Joe Biden in your foxhole

Listen:

3. Biden furious over Gaza aid workers deaths

The Greek Independence Day in White House Source:Getty

 

 

4. We don’t have an honest press

lies of tv propaganda mainstream media disinformation, A fake news report. viewer is watching TV and doesn't believe in fake news. man closes his eyes not to watch the lies on TV. Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Tony Katz new show header for the morning news and today show 4 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz Today Hr 1 – 4/5/24: Reuters, You Don’t Want Biden in your Foxhole

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close