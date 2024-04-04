Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr – 4/4/24: Joe Scarborough, Al Sharpton, Polling

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Joe Scarborough says Trump wants to reverse MLK and RFK Jr is helping him 

Global Citizen NOW Source:Getty

Joe Scarborough says Trump wants to reverse MLK and RFK Jr is helping him. 

Listen:

 

2. Does anyone know about Al Sharpton’s history?

Reverend Al Sharpton Speaks At The Cambridge Union Source:Getty

Listen:

 

3. Polling has the left nervous

Voting 2024 Icon with Vote, Government, and Patriotic Symbolism and Colors Source:Getty

Polling has the left nervous. 

Listen:

 

Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close