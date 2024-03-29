Listen Live
Tony Katz Today Hour 1

Published on March 29, 2024

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Biden has fundraiser with Clinton and Obama, Trump attends wake of fallen NYPD officer

President Biden Speaks On The 30th Anniversary Of The Family And Medical Leave Act At The White House Source:Getty

 

Biden Fundraiser With Obama and Clinton Nets $25 Million | TIME

Trump expected to attend wake of slain NYPD officer (nbcnews.com)

 

Listen:

2. Sam Bankman Fried sentenced to 25 years

FTX's former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried appears in court in New Yorkââââââ Source:Getty

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison (msn.com)

Listen:

3. Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse is going to affect the U.S. economy

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship Source:Getty

Baltimore bridge collapse: Economists predict inflation ‘pinch’ for American consumers (msn.com)

Listen:

4. Fareed Zakaria tells Stephen Colbert that the U.S. is doing amazingly

10th Anniversary Women In The World Summit Source:Getty

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Liam Neeson; Fareed Zakaria” S9E71 March 27 2024 on CBS – TV Regular

Listen:

5. Democrats want Fani to stop talking

Fulton County Court Holds Fani Willis Misconduct Hearing Source:Getty

Democratic strategist scolds Fani Willis over media blitz: ‘She’s got to bring it down’ | Fox News

Listen: 

