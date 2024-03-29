Tony Katz Today Hour 1:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Biden has fundraiser with Clinton and Obama, Trump attends wake of fallen NYPD officerSource:Getty
Biden Fundraiser With Obama and Clinton Nets $25 Million | TIME
Trump expected to attend wake of slain NYPD officer (nbcnews.com)
Listen:
2. Sam Bankman Fried sentenced to 25 yearsSource:Getty
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison (msn.com)
Listen:
3. Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse is going to affect the U.S. economySource:Getty
Baltimore bridge collapse: Economists predict inflation ‘pinch’ for American consumers (msn.com)
Listen:
4. Fareed Zakaria tells Stephen Colbert that the U.S. is doing amazinglySource:Getty
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert “Liam Neeson; Fareed Zakaria” S9E71 March 27 2024 on CBS – TV Regular
Listen:
5. Democrats want Fani to stop talkingSource:Getty
Democratic strategist scolds Fani Willis over media blitz: ‘She’s got to bring it down’ | Fox News
Listen: