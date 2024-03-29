Tony Katz Today Hour 1:
1. Leftist mayors blame businesses for crimeSource:Getty
reference:
Black Mayors’ Coalition on Crime wraps up first set of meetings (msn.com)
“We have a lot of violence around convenience stores and gas stations,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “So how can we hold those business owners accountable and also bring down crime? Some of the things are already doing, we’re finding other mayors are doing as well.” (source above)
2. Mexico is not our friendSource:Getty
reference:
https://americanmind.org/salvo/bidens-boss-tightens-the-screws/
3. Joe Rogan says Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to ‘genocide’Source:Getty
reference:
Joe Rogan says Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to ‘genocide’ (yahoo.com)