Tony Katz Today Hour 1

Published on March 29, 2024

Tony Katz Today Hour 1: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Leftist mayors blame businesses for crime

Bus Crash New Oxford Street London Source:Getty

 

reference:

Black Mayors’ Coalition on Crime wraps up first set of meetings (msn.com)

“We have a lot of violence around convenience stores and gas stations,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones. “So how can we hold those business owners accountable and also bring down crime? Some of the things are already doing, we’re finding other mayors are doing as well.” (source above)

 

2. Mexico is not our friend

MEXICO-POLITICS-OIL-NATIONALIZATION-ANNIVERSARY-LOPEZ OBRADOR Source:Getty

 

reference:

https://americanmind.org/salvo/bidens-boss-tightens-the-screws/

 

 

 

3. Joe Rogan says Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to ‘genocide’

Sports Contributor Archive 2024 Source:Getty

reference:

Joe Rogan says Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to ‘genocide’ (yahoo.com)

 

 

