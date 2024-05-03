Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Robert DeNiro, Columbia U Law School, Biden Lies Again, Wall St loves bad jobs report, real or fake vids on the net

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr:
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Don’t take your Political advice from Robert DeNiroSource:Getty
2. Columbia U Law School wants exams cancelled with passing grades.Source:Getty
Listen:
3. Biden lying againSource:Getty
Listen:
4. Wall Street Exuberant over bad jobs reportSource:Getty
Economist Matt Will joins to discuss.
Listen:
5. Real or Fake videos on the internetSource:Getty
Listen: