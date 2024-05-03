Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: Robert DeNiro, Columbia U Law School, Biden Lies Again, Wall St loves bad jobs report, real or fake vids on the net

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

 

1. Don’t take your Political advice from Robert DeNiro

Tribeca And Bleeker Street Host Screening Of "Ezra" Source:Getty

2. Columbia U Law School wants exams cancelled with passing grades.

U.S.-NEW YORK-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY-PROTESTERS-ARREST Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Biden lying again

President Biden speaks on Investing In America Agenda Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Wall Street Exuberant over bad jobs report

New York Stock Exchange Opens On Monday Morning Source:Getty

Economist Matt Will joins to discuss. 

Listen: 

5. Real or Fake videos on the internet

Propaganda in progress, facts and fake news, conspiracy theory concept, media and manipulation, mind control Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Road Rage Shooting Pond
Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Interstate 65 Road Rage Shooting

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has done damage to the city of Indianapolis

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Daughters" Premiere
Staff

Jerry Seinfeld Says Woke Culture Ruined TV Comedy

Republican Party logo
Kurt Darling

Goodrich, Spartz Lead Indiana’s Most Expensive Primary

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close