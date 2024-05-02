Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr 5/2/24: Chris Hayes, Socialists are elitists, Moderna, Donald Trump, Joe Biden

Published on May 2, 2024

Tony Katz Today 3rd Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1.

Listen:

2. Moderna Shares Jump After Better-Than-Expected Sales

Pfizer and moderna vaccine Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Moderna Shares Jump After Better-Than-Expected Sales (wsj.com)

3. Trump’s comments about the election interference trial

Former President Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Continues In New York Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Biden speaks about the campus chaos

US President Biden holds reproductive freedom event in Tampa, Florida Source:Getty

Listen: 

