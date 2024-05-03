Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/3/24: California Restaurants upended by new law, UCLA protestors, NBA Playoffs, Macron

Published on May 3, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

1. A New Law That Goes Into Effect July 1 Could ‘Upend’ California’s Restaurant Industry by new law

Venice Beach California Source:Getty

reference:

A New Law That Goes Into Effect July 1 Could ‘Upend’ California’s Restaurant Industry (msn.com)

2. UCLA protesters already being set free… and getting breakfast.

Pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA Source:Getty

3. JMV talks NBA playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Six Source:Getty

4. Macron to send troops to Ukraine?

French President Macron Hosts Ukrainian Counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky Source:Getty

