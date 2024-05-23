Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/23/24: John Kerry, Sunny Hostin, AOC, Michael Walsh, Ireland, Beverly Hills Cop 4

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr:
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. John Kerry says no president can stop his forced “green transition.”
2. John Kerry continues to praise communist China on climate.
Listen:
3.Source:Getty
reference:
Sunny Hostin laments Caitlin Clark’s popularity is part of White, and ‘pretty’ privilege (msn.com)
4. AOC says Trump is going to the Bronx to “trick them”Source:Getty
Listen:
5. Author Michael Walsh explains why Ireland is veering leftSource:Getty
Listen:
6. Beverly Hills Cop 4 is coming out. Really!
Listen: