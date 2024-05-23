Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr 5/23/24: John Kerry, Sunny Hostin, AOC, Michael Walsh, Ireland, Beverly Hills Cop 4

Published on May 23, 2024

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. John Kerry says no president can stop his forced “green transition.”

2. John Kerry continues to praise communist China on climate.

Listen:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/john-kerry

3.

"The Wiz" Broadway Opening Night Source:Getty

 

reference:

Sunny Hostin laments Caitlin Clark’s popularity is part of White, and ‘pretty’ privilege (msn.com)

4. AOC says Trump is going to the Bronx to “trick them”

U.S. Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Author Michael Walsh explains why Ireland is veering left

Irish flag fluttering on a pole, bright sun in the blue summer sky in the background Source:Getty

Listen:

6. Beverly Hills Cop 4 is coming out. Really!

Listen:

