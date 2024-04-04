Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr – 4/4/24: Scott Weiner, Transgender Sex Workers in Indonesia affected by Climate Change

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
1. Scott Weiner did it, now Maryland wants to decriminalize those who knowingly pass HIVSource:Getty
2. Climate change is impacting Indonesian Trans Sex workersSource:Getty
Climate change is impacting Indonesian Trans Sex workers.
How climate change is hitting vulnerable Indonesian trans sex workers | The Independent