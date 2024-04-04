Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 2nd Hr – 4/4/24: Scott Weiner, Transgender Sex Workers in Indonesia affected by Climate Change

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio

1. Scott Weiner did it, now Maryland wants to decriminalize those who knowingly pass HIV

Senator Scott Weiner speaks during a press conference at Alamo Square Park about a new bill to close a loophole in prosecuting automobile break-ins on Monday, November 26, 2018 in San Francisco, Calif. Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Climate change is impacting Indonesian Trans Sex workers

Minotiry Groups Hold Trans Super Heroes Carnival Source:Getty

Climate change is impacting Indonesian Trans Sex workers.

Listen:

reference:

How climate change is hitting vulnerable Indonesian trans sex workers | The Independent

Trending
Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.
Sascha Nixon

Toddler Dies After Emergency at Recreation Center Pool

Downtown Shooting
Ryan Hedrick

IMPD: Seven Kids Injured in Shooting in Downtown Indianapolis

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

April Fools Day Funny Cartoon Text Sign
Staff

The History of April Fools’ Day

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close