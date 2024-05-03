Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/3/24: Hope Hicks, Henry Cuellar, Ed Morrissey, Running Chicago Mayor

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
1. Hope Hicks on the stand for Trump Hush Money caseSource:Getty
2. Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar expected to be indictedSource:Getty
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar expected to be indicted, source says (msn.com)
3. Gold bars Menendez not touchedSource:Getty
4. US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after soft jobs data allays rate jittersSource:Getty
Listen:
US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after soft jobs data allays rate jitters (yahoo.com)
5. Bernie says these protests are Biden’s “Vietnam Moment”. Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey joins show to discuss this and other Biden problems.Source:Getty
Listen:
Biden’s Inverse Charlottesville: The Amiable Skeptics Featuring Adam Baldwin! – HotAir
6. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson literally RUNNING from press…
Listen: