Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 5/3/24: Hope Hicks, Henry Cuellar, Ed Morrissey, Running Chicago Mayor

Published on May 3, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. Hope Hicks on the stand for Trump Hush Money case

US-VOTE-TRUMP Source:Getty

2. Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar expected to be indicted

DHS Hearing April 10 Source:Getty

 

reference:

Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar expected to be indicted, source says (msn.com)

3. Gold bars Menendez not touched

Senator Menendez Declares He Won't Run In Democratic Primary For Reelection, Leaving Independent Bid Open Source:Getty

4. US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after soft jobs data allays rate jitters

Sad businessman sitting on falling arrow thinking Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

US STOCKS-Wall St rallies after soft jobs data allays rate jitters (yahoo.com)

5. Bernie says these protests are Biden’s “Vietnam Moment”. Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey joins show to discuss this and other Biden problems.

Senate Takes Up Foreign Aid Package Passed By House Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden’s Inverse Charlottesville: The Amiable Skeptics Featuring Adam Baldwin! – HotAir

 

6. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson literally RUNNING from press…

Listen:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/chicago-mayor 

