Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 4/24/24: Ukraine Aid, Student Visas, Edu Sec Miguel Cardona, High Interest Rates, Mike Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Biden making a cross

Politics

Published on April 24, 2024

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr: 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

1. What are we sending to Ukraine

Senate Takes Up Foreign Aid Package Passed By House Source:Getty

2. Student Visas to those who hate us

US-PALESTINIAN-ISRAEL-EDUCATION-CONFLICT Source:Getty

3. Edu Sec expresses concern

Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Participate in Panel Discussion at Claflin University Source:Getty

Cardona ‘deeply concerned’ about situation at Columbia: ‘Antisemitic hate’ is unacceptable (msn.com)

4. High interest rates affect business and life decisions.

An empty wallet with no money in the hand of an elderly white man about to place an order at a cafe Source:Getty

High interest rates affect business and life decisions.

5. House Speaker Johnson visits Columbia University amid protests

Mike Johnson April 18 Source:Getty

House Speaker Johnson visits Columbia University amid protests (msn.com)

This is more to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene than antisemitism on college campuses. 

6. Why is Joe Biden making the sign of the cross while promoting abortion in Florida?

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/biden-making-the-cross

Close