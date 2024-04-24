Tony Katz Today 1st Hr 4/24/24: Ukraine Aid, Student Visas, Edu Sec Miguel Cardona, High Interest Rates, Mike Johnson, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Biden making a cross

Tony Katz Today 1st Hr:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. What are we sending to UkraineSource:Getty
2. Student Visas to those who hate usSource:Getty
3. Edu Sec expresses concernSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Cardona ‘deeply concerned’ about situation at Columbia: ‘Antisemitic hate’ is unacceptable (msn.com)
4. High interest rates affect business and life decisions.Source:Getty
High interest rates affect business and life decisions.
Listen:
5. House Speaker Johnson visits Columbia University amid protestsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
House Speaker Johnson visits Columbia University amid protests (msn.com)
This is more to do with Marjorie Taylor Greene than antisemitism on college campuses.
6. Why is Joe Biden making the sign of the cross while promoting abortion in Florida?
Listen:
https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/biden-making-the-cross