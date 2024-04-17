Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz Today 1st Hour 4-17-24: Mayorkas, AI Beauty Contest, Science is not settled, Elise Stefanik, Mike Johnson

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz Today 1st Hour 4-17-24

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

1. Alejandro Mayorkas Impeachment brought to the Senate

Listen:

reference:

Majority Leader Schumer Says Senate Should Dismiss Mayorkas Charges | C-SPAN.org

2. An AI beauty contest

Communication with AI, conceptual illustration Source:Getty

 

reference:

An AI beauty contest – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-13302163/beauty-pageant-AI-women-announced.html?ico=related-replace

3. The science is never settled

Milky Way Seen Over Ratnapura Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The science is never settled – https://futurism.com/the-byte/astronomers-gather-confront-universe

4. Stefanik resumes questioning of Ivy League presidents

Trump New Hampshire Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference: 

Stefanik resumes questioning of Ivy League presidents – Washington Examiner

5. Speaker Mike Johnson is unworried

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-JOHNSON Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Mike Johnson sparks showdown with Republicans over Ukraine, Israel aid (usatoday.com)

6. Denver defunds $8.4M from police to aid migrants

Denver city Colorado cityscape line art style vector illustration Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Denver defunds $8.4M from police to aid migrants | Fox News Video

Trending
Riverfront Walk along Vaughn Drive
Casey Daniels

USA Today picks Indiana town as best spot in the Midwest.

2024 WNBA Draft
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Caitlin Clark is coming to Indianapolis and now I have to concern myself with what she’s getting paid?

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Producer Karl

The hatred for Caitlin Clark is crazy

Andrew Hsu
Kurt Darling

Man Arrested For Bestiality, Torturing An Animal In Mishawaka

IFD searchers on the White River
Kurt Darling

Search Resuming Today For Two Missing Kayakers In White River Downtown

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close