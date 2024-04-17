Tony Katz Today 1st Hour 4-17-24: Mayorkas, AI Beauty Contest, Science is not settled, Elise Stefanik, Mike Johnson

Tony Katz Today 1st Hour 4-17-24
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Alejandro Mayorkas Impeachment brought to the Senate
Listen:
reference:
Majority Leader Schumer Says Senate Should Dismiss Mayorkas Charges | C-SPAN.org
2. An AI beauty contestSource:Getty
reference:
An AI beauty contest – https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-13302163/beauty-pageant-AI-women-announced.html?ico=related-replace
3. The science is never settledSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
The science is never settled – https://futurism.com/the-byte/astronomers-gather-confront-universe
4. Stefanik resumes questioning of Ivy League presidentsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Stefanik resumes questioning of Ivy League presidents – Washington Examiner
5. Speaker Mike Johnson is unworriedSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Mike Johnson sparks showdown with Republicans over Ukraine, Israel aid (usatoday.com)
6. Denver defunds $8.4M from police to aid migrantsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Denver defunds $8.4M from police to aid migrants | Fox News Video