Tony Katz: Boeing is a hot mess

Published on March 14, 2024

This is what happened on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1:

 

1. Boeing is a disaster

Boeing Reports Earnings As Concerns Over Airplane Safety Continue Source:Getty

Boeing is a disaster – https://www.popsci.com/technology/boeing-faa-audit/

2. Will the Senate move on Tik Tok?

TikTok closeup logo displayed on a smartphone screen and another TikTok logo as background on a TV screen in Chania, Crete Island, Greece on August 3, 2020. President of the USA Donald Trump is threatening and planning to ban the popular video sharing app TikTok from the US because of the security risk. (Photo by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Will the Senate move on Tik Tok? – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/tiktok-ban-senate-vote-house-bill/

3. Colts Find New Backup Quarterback In Veteran Joe Flacco 

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

Colts Find New Backup Quarterback In Veteran Joe Flacco (1075thefan.com)

4. Neil Young returns to Spotify in shame

ENTERTAINMENT-US-MUSIC-FESTIVAL Source:Getty

Neil Young returns to Spotify in shame – https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/neil-young-joe-rogan-returns-spotify/

5. Don Lemon wants to be a victim

Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

Don Lemon wants to be a victim – https://www.cbsnews.com/news/elon-musk-don-lemon-show-canceled/

 

Tony Katz

