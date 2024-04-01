Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 4/1/24 – Hr 3: Hogsett, Goodrich, Turkish Elections, Guyana President

Published on April 1, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Joe Hogsett statement after seven juveniles are shot in Indy

2. Chuck Goodrich joins the show to talk about his run for Indiana’s 5th in Congress

Chuck Goodrich Source:Chuck Goodrich

Chuck Goodrich joins the show to talk about his run for Indiana’s 5th in Congress

3. Turkey’s opposition party just won the local elections

TURKEY-POLITICS-MUNICIPAL-VOTE Source:Getty

Reference:

Turkey’s opposition party just won the local elections. It could prompt a change in the country’s relationship with Russia. (msn.com)

4. Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali stops BBC reporter on climate change

GUYANA-BRAZIL-DIPLOMACY-ALI-LULA Source:Getty

reference:

Lefties losing it: BBC journalist ‘humbled’ by Guyana’s President on climate change (msn.com)

