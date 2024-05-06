Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/6/24: U.S. halts Ammunition to Israel, Madonna, Economics of the May Races, Status of Indy Eleven and the city of Indianapolis, GM Sales down in China, VP short list for Trump

Published on May 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Biden administration puts hold on US ammunition shipment to Israel. Israel is not stopping.

Presidential Medal of Freedom 2024 Source:Getty

 

reference:

Biden administration puts hold on US ammunition shipment to Israel: report (msn.com)

2. 1.6 million people in Rio go to Madonna concert.

Madonna "The Celebration Tour" - Rio Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

1.6 million people in Rio go to Madonna concert. It was a free concert. – https://www.tmz.com/2024/05/05/madonna-crushes-personal-record-with-millions-fans-rio/

3. The Economics of the May races here in Indy. What’s the status of Indy Eleven and the city?

Indy 500 Open Test 2024 Source:other

 

Listen:

 

4. U.S. automakers like GM rapidly lose ground in China

National Security Education in Lianyungang Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

U.S. automakers like GM rapidly lose ground in China (cnbc.com)

5. Doug Burgum on short list for Trump VP? Who else is?

Lincoln Dinner Source:Getty

Listen:

