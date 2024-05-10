Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/10/24: More MLS Intrigue, Mike Braun, Apple apologizes, Mother’s Day Ideas

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. More MLS intrigueSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Simon-owned company buys downtown parking lot key to city’s MLS aspirations – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
2. Sen Braun joins the show to discuss possible impeachment of Biden for withholding weapons to IsraelSource:Getty
Listen:
3. Apple apologizes for ‘crushed’ iPad Pro ad after widespread online blowbackSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Apple apologizes for ‘crushed’ iPad Pro ad after widespread online blowback (msn.com)
4. Mother’s Day ideasSource:Getty
Listen: