Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/10/24: More MLS Intrigue, Mike Braun, Apple apologizes, Mother’s Day Ideas

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. More MLS intrigue

In this photo illustration, Major League Soccer (MLS) logo... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Simon-owned company buys downtown parking lot key to city’s MLS aspirations – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

2. Sen Braun joins the show to discuss possible impeachment of Biden for withholding weapons to Israel

US-POLITICS-AID-UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Apple apologizes for ‘crushed’ iPad Pro ad after widespread online blowback

Apple iPhone 13 And New iPad On Sale In China Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Apple apologizes for ‘crushed’ iPad Pro ad after widespread online blowback (msn.com)

4. Mother’s Day ideas

Little son congratulating his mom with Mother`s day at home, space for text. Woman holding bouquet of beautiful flowers Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
NORWAY-OSLO-NORTHERN LIGHT
Kurt Darling

Hoosiers Could See The Northern Lights Tonight!

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

An image of the Kroger logo.
Sascha Nixon

Kroger Offering Discount for ‘Senior Shoppers’ Wednesday

Purdue v Notre Dame
Producer Karl

Total lack of leadership by Eric Holcomb will be his legacy

View of Downtown Indianapolis skyline, Indiana looking east along train tracks
Staff

Indianapolis Rent Increases Put Pressure On Low & Middle Class

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close