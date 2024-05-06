Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/6/24: Kentucky Derby, Tik Tok Reality? Don Lemon right for once? CEO walks back praise for anti-Israel protesters after stock drops, Trump/Biden polls

2. Forget what economists tell you. What does your reality tell you? Not Tik Tok. Reality

Source:Getty

reference:

Forget what economists tell you. What does your reality tell you? Not Tik Tok. Reality – https://www.wsj.com/tech/personal-tech/how-tiktok-is-wiring-gen-zs-money-brain-fc43ba6c?mod=hp_lead_pos9