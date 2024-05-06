Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr 5/6/24: Kentucky Derby, Tik Tok Reality? Don Lemon right for once? CEO walks back praise for anti-Israel protesters after stock drops, Trump/Biden polls

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Kentucky Derby has a photo finish

150th Kentucky Derby Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Kentucky Derby has a photo finish – https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/mystik-dan-wins-2024-kentucky-derby-beating-sierra-leone-photo-finish-rcna150268

2. Forget what economists tell you. What does your reality tell you? Not Tik Tok. Reality

In this photo illustration, the TikTok logo is seen... Source:Getty

 

reference:

Forget what economists tell you. What does your reality tell you? Not Tik Tok. Reality – https://www.wsj.com/tech/personal-tech/how-tiktok-is-wiring-gen-zs-money-brain-fc43ba6c?mod=hp_lead_pos9

3. Don Lemon is remarkably the voice of reason (for once)

Listen:

4. Hims & Hers CEO walks back praise for anti-Israel protesters after stock drops

Stock market plunged and falling down or economic crash and investing failure or mistake, Price drop and recession or investment risk, Businessman investor slip on stock market graph fall down to the floor concept, Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Hims & Hers CEO walks back praise for anti-Israel protesters after stock drops (msn.com)

5. Trump – Biden polling

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

ABC has Trump and Biden in a tie – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/abc-poll-donald-trump-joe-biden/2024/05/05/id/1163541/

Trending
Shooting on South Side
John Herrick

Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Kurt Darling

Seven Shootings, Five Injured, Two Killed Overnight, Say Police

WIBC's Rob Kendall enjoys a stage show at local strip joint.
Editorial Staff

San Diego Pastor Turns Church Into Family-Friendly Strip Club to be Deemed ‘Essential’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event at Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center on July 21, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden took no questions from the press at the conclusion of the event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

2006 Clip of Joe Biden’s Opposition to Gay Marriage Surfaces

MTV MOVIE AWARDS (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Chewbacca Prank On Ex-Girlfriend Leads to Cosmetic Dental Surgery

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close