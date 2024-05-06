Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 5/6/24: Primaries Tomorrow, Gaza, Today in the Marketplace, Bird Flu in Cows

Published on May 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. American flag with a sign reminding people to vote

American flag with a sign reminding people to vote Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Pro Hamas supporters shouting at Gretchen Whitmer

3. Biden administration puts hold on US ammunition shipment to Israel: report

israel flag covering the frame is waving in the wind Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

US puts hold on ammo shipment to Israel – https://www.axios.com/2024/05/05/israel-us-ammunition-shipment-holdBiden administration puts hold on US ammunition shipment to Israel: report (msn.com)

4. Today on the Marketplace: Get your cooler for the #Indy500 today!

Listen:

5. Bird flu in cows

Cows and chickens outside in the meadow Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Bird flu in cows – https://www.politico.com/news/2024/05/01/bird-flu-outbreak-cows-biden-00155452

Trending
Shooting on South Side
John Herrick

Person Found Dead on Indy’s South Side

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
Kurt Darling

Seven Shootings, Five Injured, Two Killed Overnight, Say Police

WIBC's Rob Kendall enjoys a stage show at local strip joint.
Editorial Staff

San Diego Pastor Turns Church Into Family-Friendly Strip Club to be Deemed ‘Essential’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about economic recovery during a campaign event at Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Center on July 21, 2020 in New Castle, Delaware. Biden took no questions from the press at the conclusion of the event. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

2006 Clip of Joe Biden’s Opposition to Gay Marriage Surfaces

MTV MOVIE AWARDS (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)
Editorial Staff

Chewbacca Prank On Ex-Girlfriend Leads to Cosmetic Dental Surgery

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close