The Soprano’s booth and more for sale on e-bay

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Hollywood history, you can now bid on this whopper for sale on e-bay. HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’ kept viewers hooked for 6 seasons with its mob drama and family tales. James Gandolfini sat in this booth for the final shot of the show. And now, that famous TV booth is up for sale.
It’s up for grabs on e-Bay. The highest bidder by Monday, March 3, will own a piece of TV history.
You can check out the listing here. So far there have been 117 bids and the asking price is over $30,000. Holsten’s Brookdale Confectionery in Bloomfield, New Jersey is selling the booth because the restaurant will be undergoing some needed upgrades.
