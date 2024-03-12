Listen Live

Some 2024 Academy Award Winners Have Hoosier Ties

Published on March 12, 2024

LOS ANGELES — You may have watched the 96th Academy Awards ceremony – hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel – Sunday evening, and some of this year’s winners have ties to the Hoosier state.

Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” won seven awards, including those for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director. Continue reading for a complete list of winners.

Greg Sorvig, Artistic Director of Heartland Film in Indianapolis, says four films recognized with Truly Moving Picture Awards or shown by Heartland last year won over the weekend.

He also notes that some Heartland Film alumni, including Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, won golden statuettes for their 2023 acting performances.

And, while there were arguably no major incidents at this year’s ceremony – you might recall the infamous “Oscars Slap” – there were still some surprises.

For one, Sorvig explains that actress Lily Gladstone was expected to be named Best Actress for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” But, she ultimately lost that title to Emma Stone, whose performance in “Poor Things” secured her second Best Actress award.

He also argues that “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was favored to win Best Animated Feature Film. In the end, though, the statuette went to “The Boy and the Heron.”

You can currently watch some of this season’s winning films online. Learn more here.

2024 Oscar Winners:

1. Best Picture – “Oppenheimer”

2. Best Actor – Cillian Murphy

3. Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr.

4. Best Actress – Emma Stone

5. Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy Randolph

6. Best Animated Feature Film – “The Boy and the Heron”

7. Best Cinematography – “Oppenheimer”

8. Best Costume Design – “Poor Things”

9. Best Director – Christopher Nolan

10. Best Documentary Feature Film – “20 Days in Mariupol”

11. Best Documentary Short Film – “The Last Repair Shop”

12. Best Editing – “Oppenheimer”

13. Best International Feature Film – “The Zone of Interest”

14. Best Makeup and Hairstyling – “Poor Things”

15. Best Original Score – Ludwig Göransson

16. Best Original Song – “What Was I Made For?”

17. Best Production Design – “Poor Things”

18. Best Animated Short Film – “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

19. Best Live-Action Short Film – “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

20. Best Sound – “The Zone of Interest”

21. Best Visual Effects – “Godzilla Minus One”

22. Best Adapted Screenplay – “American Fiction”

23. Best Original Screenplay – “Anatomy of a Fall”

