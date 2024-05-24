Listen Live
Local

Recap: Miller Lite Carb Day 2024

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Recap of photos from 2024 Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

RECAP: Miller Lite Carb Day 2024

Fast cars, roaring fighter jets, and electrifying music set the stage for an unforgettable experience at the Miller Lite Carb Day.

The atmosphere was charged with anticipation and excitement for the upcoming Indianapolis 500.

The day kicked off with intense practice sessions where drivers pushed their vehicles to the limit, showcasing exceptional skill and speed. Spectators were treated to a thrilling display of automotive prowess as teams fine-tuned their machines for the main event on Sunday.

In addition to the adrenaline-pumping on-track action, attendees enjoyed a fantastic lineup of music, headlined by the legendary George Thorogood & The Destroyers.

As the sun set on Miller Lite Carb Day, fans reminisced about the day’s highlights and eagerly looked forward to the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The event was a perfect prelude to the main race weekend, leaving everyone excited for what was yet to come.

Check out some of the pictures from the track below!

The post Recap: Miller Lite Carb Day 2024 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Recap: Miller Lite Carb Day 2024  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1.

Source:n/a

2.

Source:n/a

3.

Source:n/a

4.

Source:n/a

5.

Source:n/a

6.

Source:n/a

7.

Source:n/a

8.

Source:n/a

9.

Source:n/a

10.

Source:n/a

11.

Source:n/a

12.

Source:n/a

13.

Source:n/a

14.

Source:n/a

15.

Source:n/a

16.

Source:n/a

17.

Source:n/a

18.

Source:n/a

19.

Source:n/a

20.

Source:n/a

21.

Source:n/a

22.

Source:n/a

23.

Source:n/a

24.

Source:n/a

25.

Source:n/a

26.

Source:n/a

27.

Source:n/a

28.

Source:n/a

29.

Source:n/a
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close