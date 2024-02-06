Listen Live
National

Popular Rom-Coms to Watch This Valentine’s Day

Published on February 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A banner for the film industry. A romantic movie date. A movie camera, 3D glasses, popcorn and heart-shaped foil balloons on a red background. The premiere of the film is on Valentine's Day.

Source: Julia Klueva / Getty

STATEWIDE — As Valentine’s Day approaches, you may be settling in to watch as many romantic comedies as possible. A recent study lists some of the most (and least!) popular rom-coms of the 2000s.

The study was conducted by Hello Millions and was based on ratings collected from websites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. Each movie was given an average score, and there were a few ties amongst the 50 revealed.

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2003

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Getty

A spokesperson for Hello Millions says, “In a digital age, these films offer a refreshing analog love story, where characters navigate relationships without smartphones, relying on genuine emotions and witty banter to connect.”

While the list is arguably incomplete – films like “The Proposal” and “50 First Dates” are strangely absent – you may still enjoy reminiscing on some of the titles. Continue reading for the full list.

1. “Amélie”

US-OSCARS AMELIE Source:Getty

2. “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

2006 MTV Movie Awards - MTV.com Show Source:Getty

3. “The Holiday”

The Holiday UK Premiere - London Source:Getty

4. “Legally Blonde”

Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde Source:Getty

5. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days Premiere Source:Getty

6. “Meet the Parents”

Ben Stiller And Teri Polo In 'Meet The Parents' Source:Getty

7. “Serendipity”

Serendipity NY Premiere After Party Source:Getty

8. “Knocked Up”

"Knocked Up" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet Source:Getty

9. “I Love You, Man”

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

10. “She’s the Man”

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2006 Source:Getty

11. “Whatever Works”

Whatever Works Screening, New York Source:Getty

12. “Wedding Crashers”

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

13. “Bring It On”

Los Angeles Premiere of "Bring It On" Source:Getty

14. “Yes Man”

Yes Man Premiere - London Source:Getty

15. “Two Weeks Notice”

US-CINEMA-TWO WEEKS NOTICE Source:Getty

16. “Sweet Home Alabama”

Reese Witherspoon and Josh Lucas filming "Sweet Home Alabama" in New York City Source:Getty

17. “Run Fatboy Run”

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

18. “National Lampoon’s ‘Van Wilder'”

National Lampoon's 'Van Wilder ' Premiere Source:Getty

19. “Zack and Miri Make a Porno”

Premiere Of Weinstein Company's "Zack And Miri Make A Porno" - Arrival Source:Getty

20. “Hitch”

Hitch Premiere - Odeon Leicester Square Source:Getty

21. “Meet the Fockers”

Photocall for Meet The Fockers - Dorchester Hotel Source:Getty

22. “27 Dresses”

FRANCE-CINEMA-HEIGL Source:Getty

23. “Just Friends”

Premiere Of New Line's "Just Friends" - After Party Source:Getty

24. “John Tucker Must Die”

Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "John Tucker Must Die" Source:Getty

25. “Wimbledon”

Paul Bettany UK premiere of Wimbledon Source:Getty

26. “She’s Out of My League”

Alice Eve & Krysten Ritter Become "Honorary Hooters Girls" Source:Getty

27. “Sex Drive”

"Sex Drive" Los Angeles Premiere - After Party Source:Getty

28. “Leap Year”

USA - "Leap Year" Premiere in New York City Source:Getty

29. “The Ugly Truth”

'The Ugly Truth' European Premiere - London Source:Getty

30. “Confessions of a Shopaholic”

Confessions of a Shopaholic UK Film Premiere - London Source:Getty

31. “Made of Honor”

Italy - "Made of Honor" Photocall in Rome Source:Getty

32. “Mr. Deeds”

Mr. Deeds World Premiere Source:Getty

33. “Along Came Polly”

BRITAIN-PREMIER-STILLER-ANISTON 3 Source:Getty

34. “I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry”

USA - "I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry" Premieres in Los Angeles Source:Getty

35. “Bride Wars”

(040708 Boston, MA) BRIDE WARS - It's a wrap for Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway as they review the final take on Beacon St. . Monday, April 07, 2008. Staff photo by Mike Adaskaveg. Source:Getty

36. “Monster-in-Law”

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2004 Source:Getty

37. “What Happens in Vegas”

JAPAN-US-ARTS-CINEMA Source:Getty

38. “Valentine’s Day”

Premiere Of New Line Cinema's "Valentine's Day" - Arrivals Source:Getty

39. “The Wedding Planner”

Matthew McConaughey And Jennifer Lopez In 'The Wedding Planner' Source:Getty

40. “Failure To Launch”

Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Failure To Launch" - Arrivals Source:Getty

41. “You, Me and Dupree”

UK Premiere of You, Me & Dupree Source:Getty

42. “Just Married”

SLUG: ST/MARRIED. DATE: Downloaded from CD 1/6/2003 (mmm). CREDI Source:Getty

43. “When In Rome”

"When In Rome" Los Angeles Premiere - Red Carpet Source:Getty

44. “The Heartbreak Kid”

LA Premiere of DreamWork's "The Heartbreak Kid" - Arrivals Source:Getty

45. “Good Luck Chuck”

Lionsgate Presents The Los Angeles Premiere of "Good Luck Chuck" Sponsored by SKyy Vodka Source:Getty

46. “40 Days and 40 Nights”

Premiere of Miramax Films 40 Days & 40 Nights Source:Getty

47. “Little Fockers”

Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty

48. “My Super Ex-Girlfriend”

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2005 Source:Getty

49. “Norbit”

Premiere of Dreamworks' "Norbit" - Arrivals Source:Getty

50. “Date Movie”

KROQ "Valentine's Day Singles" Screening of 20th Century Fox's Date Movie Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Editorial - Celebrity News Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close