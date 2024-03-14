Listen Live

PHOTOS AND AUDIO: Storm Damaged Reported in Jefferson County

Published on March 14, 2024

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind.–Tornado warnings were issued Thursday afternoon for portions of Jefferson and Switzerland counties.

State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles says they have not seen anybody hurt from the storms and that it appears everyone took the warnings seriously.

He did, however, report seeing several spots where there was damage along with downed power lines.

Wheeles says he also encountered large hail that damaged a few police cars in the area.

1. Home Damaged By Storms in Jefferson County

Home Damaged By Storms in Jefferson County Source:State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles

A photo taken of storm damage at a home in Jefferson County. storm,damage,county,jefferson

2. Baseball Size Hail

Baseball Size Hail Source:State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles

A photo of hail found by in Jefferson County. storm,damage,county,jefferson

3. Roof of Home Ripped Off

Roof of Home Ripped Off Source:State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles

This is a photo of a home’s roof taken away by storm damage in Jefferson County. storm,damage,tornado

4. Another Home Damaged in Jefferson County

Home Damaged in Jefferson County Source:State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles

You can see some of the damage at this home from Thursday’s storms in Jefferson County. home,damaged,county,jefferson

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern
