PHOTOS AND AUDIO: Storm Damaged Reported in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind.–Tornado warnings were issued Thursday afternoon for portions of Jefferson and Switzerland counties.
State Police Sergeant Stephen Wheeles says they have not seen anybody hurt from the storms and that it appears everyone took the warnings seriously.
He did, however, report seeing several spots where there was damage along with downed power lines.
Wheeles says he also encountered large hail that damaged a few police cars in the area.
1. Home Damaged By Storms in Jefferson County
A photo taken of storm damage at a home in Jefferson County.
2. Baseball Size Hail
A photo of hail found by in Jefferson County.
3. Roof of Home Ripped Off
This is a photo of a home's roof taken away by storm damage in Jefferson County.
4. Another Home Damaged in Jefferson County
You can see some of the damage at this home from Thursday's storms in Jefferson County.