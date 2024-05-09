Mecum Car Auction Features More Than 3,000 Cars at Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS–The 37th Original Spring Classic Mecum Car Auction starts May 10 and runs through May 18 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
You can expect about 3,000 American muscle cars, trucks, corvettes, and more. There are also 37 collections.
“You name it. It’s here in the building. It’s a heck of a car show, but it’s not just a car show. Everything here is for sale. The storyline here is that there are a lot of cars and a lot of great ones,” said Mecum Car Auction Chief Operating Officer Sam Murtaugh.
Team Penske also brought 17 cars for auction. Murtaugh says this includes many pace cars.
“Those are going to be sold next Thursday May 16. For example, one of them is a 1979 Ford Mustang Pace Car that was awarded to Rick Mears after his 1979 Indy 500 win,” said Murtaugh.
Then there is bidding on the cars.
“To be a registered bidder is $200. It comes with a guest pass as well. You and a guest can enjoy all the days of the auction. It gives you access to the bidding floor and auction arena. This empowers you to be able to raise your hand and bid,” said Murtaugh.
If you like corvettes, Murtaugh says you’ll definitely like what’s on display.
“We have a corvette evolution collection that has 34 corvettes in it spanning from 1953 all the way up to 2003,” said Murtaugh.
Also included in that is a Bloomington Gold Certified 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible that is one of only 25 Corvettes produced in 1970 with the ZR1 Special Purpose Engine Package.
There will also be a select combination of motorcycles and approximately 1,000 Road Art items.
Doors open at 8 am. General admission tickets are $30 per day and $75 for a three-day pass. Children 12 and younger get in free.
