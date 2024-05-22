Listen Live
Local

Mattress Causes Semi Fire in Greenwood On I-65

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A mattress got loose on I-65 southbound in Greenwood Wednesday morning and caused a semi fire.

The incident happened around 9:45 am in between the Greenwood and County Line Road exit.

“A mattress came off a vehicle. We don’t know what vehicle. It didn’t stop. The semi was driving and had nowhere to go. If he would have swerved to avoid the mattress, he would have hit somebody. So he had to run over the mattress. Well, the mattress got tangled up underneath the cab of his truck, caught fire, and that fire eventually spread to the trailer obviously causing significant damage,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

Perrine says this gridlocked the traffic for several hours, but there were no injuries.

“We still see this far too often with people not securing their loads,” said Perrine.

You can hear the full interview with Perrine below.

 

 

1. Mattress on Fire

Mattress on Fire Source:Indiana State Police-John Perrine

2. A Look at the Fire Damage From Another Vantage Point

A Look at the Fire Damage From Another Vantage Point Source:Indiana State Police-John Perrine

3. What Caught On Fire in the Semi

What Caught On Fire in the Semi Source:Indiana State Police-John Perrine

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern
Trending
Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Cold Front Brings Isolated Storms to Indiana

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Wes Woodward

Plea Deal for Passenger in Car That Struck, Killed Trooper

Lawrence teenager shot
Kurt Darling

Teenager Shot To Death In Lawrence Late Tuesday Evening

Semi-fire map of fire on I-69
Staff

Semi Fires Impact Morning Commute In Fishers, Greenwood

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close