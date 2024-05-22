Mattress Causes Semi Fire in Greenwood On I-65

GREENWOOD, Ind.–A mattress got loose on I-65 southbound in Greenwood Wednesday morning and caused a semi fire.

The incident happened around 9:45 am in between the Greenwood and County Line Road exit.

“A mattress came off a vehicle. We don’t know what vehicle. It didn’t stop. The semi was driving and had nowhere to go. If he would have swerved to avoid the mattress, he would have hit somebody. So he had to run over the mattress. Well, the mattress got tangled up underneath the cab of his truck, caught fire, and that fire eventually spread to the trailer obviously causing significant damage,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant John Perrine.

Perrine says this gridlocked the traffic for several hours, but there were no injuries.

“We still see this far too often with people not securing their loads,” said Perrine.

You can hear the full interview with Perrine below.