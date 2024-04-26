Man Robs Wendy’s in Lebanon

LEBANON, Ind.–The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) says a man robbed a Wendy’s in Lebanon just before 10 pm Thursday.

That Wendy’s is at 1362 South in Lebanon.

They believe the man entered the restaurant, ordered food, and then showed a semi-automatic pistol from his right jacket pocket once the cashier opened the cash register. He pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money. The LPD says the cashier gave the man the money and he walked out. They are trying to find that suspect now.

They believe their suspect is a “black light skinned male” with a short gray beard and was wearing a ball cap featuring an American flag motif (black front, white mesh rear).

The Lebanon Police Department think the man in the surveillance video also has a a black jacket, gray colored shirt, black pants, black shoes with white soles, and gray gloves with a black grip.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-8836.