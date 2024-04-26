Listen Live
Man Robs Wendy’s in Lebanon

Published on April 26, 2024

LEBANON, Ind.–The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) says a man robbed a Wendy’s in Lebanon just before 10 pm Thursday.

That Wendy’s is at 1362 South in Lebanon.

They believe the man entered the restaurant, ordered food, and then showed a semi-automatic pistol from his right jacket pocket once the cashier opened the cash register. He pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money. The LPD says the cashier gave the man the money and he walked out. They are trying to find that suspect now.

They believe their suspect is a “black light skinned male” with a short gray beard and was wearing a ball cap featuring an American flag motif (black front, white mesh rear).

The Lebanon Police Department think the man in the surveillance video also has a a black jacket, gray colored shirt, black pants, black shoes with white soles, and gray gloves with a black grip.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Lebanon Police Department at 765-482-8836. 

 

1. Photo of the Armed Robbery Suspect

Photo of the Armed Robbery Suspect Source:Lebanon Police Department

The Lebanon Police Department described the suspect as a “black, light skinned” man with a short gray beard. 

2. A Different Angle of the Suspect

A Different Angle of the Suspect Source:Lebanon Police Department

Police say the surveillance footage shows the man producing a semi-automatic pistol from his right jacket pocket upon the opening of the cash register. 

