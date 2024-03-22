Craig Collins in for Tony Katz

‘Little rascals’ arrested: Houston, Texas bank robbed, 3 boys charged (usatoday.com)

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Catch the show in its entirety here: