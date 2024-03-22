Listen Live
‘Little rascals’ arrested: Houston, Texas bank robbed, 3 boys charged

Published on March 22, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz

1. Wolf of Wall Street’s Jordan Belfort on Biden business deals: There is no reason for all these shell companies

House Oversight Committee Considers Citing Hunter Biden For Contempt Of Congress Source:Getty

Jordan Belfort on Biden business deals: There is no reason for all these shell companies | Fox News Video

Listen:

2. There’s a new Beetlejuice movie

New York City Continues To Idle During Coronavirus Shutdown Source:Getty

Beetlejuice 2 Trailer: Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder Star (variety.com)

3. Dating tips for getting more and keeping the ‘body count’ low

Man with girlfriend turning around amazed at another woman Source:Getty

How to keep your ‘body count’ low while still having lots of sex: Jana Hocking (nypost.com)

Listen:

 

4. JPMorgan: Immigration is boosting the U.S. economy and has been ‘underestimated’

Migrant crisis continues at the US-Mexico border Source:Getty

JPMorgan: Immigration is boosting the U.S. economy and has been ‘underestimated’ (cnbc.com)

Listen:

5. ‘Little rascals’ arrested: Houston, Texas bank robbed, 3 boys charged

Our Gang Source:Getty

‘Little rascals’ arrested: Houston, Texas bank robbed, 3 boys charged (usatoday.com)

6. Kentucky billboard shames man’s cheese consumption

Detroit Tigers v Milwaukee Brewers Source:Getty

Kentucky billboard shames man’s cheese consumption (nypost.com)

Listen:

 

