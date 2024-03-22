Listen Live
Politics

Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results

Published on March 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz

This and more on Tony Katz Today Hour 3: 

Archived episodes here: 

ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio 

 

1. Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian is shocked that her policies would release people who dismember others on “no cash bail”

SiriusXM's Coverage of the Democratic National Convention Goes Gavel-to-Gavel On Wednesday, July 27 Source:Getty

New York woman freed on bail in body parts case arrested for allegedly stealing beauty products: report (msn.com)

Listen: 

 

 

2. No one ever asks about Adam Schiff’s relationship with Ed Buck 

Special Counsel Robert Hur testifies at a House Judiciary Committee Source:Getty

No one ever asks about Adam Schiff’s relationship with Ed Buck 

All the California politicians who took money from Ed Buck – Los Angeles Times (latimes.com)

Listen:

3. AOC and the Green New Deal for Housing

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez And Sen. Sanders Reintroduce The Green New Deal For Public Housing Act Source:Getty

AOC and Sanders aim to place public housing at center of Green New Deal | Housing | The Guardian

Listen:

Trending
TOPSHOT-US-ECONOMY-PROTESTS-STRATEGY 3 items
Politics

Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

15 Arrested in 9-Month Investigation
News

Interstate Drug Bust: Johnson County Sheriff Announces 15 Arrests

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close