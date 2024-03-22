Liberals are shocked when their disastrous policy creates disastrous results

Derek Hunter in for Tony Katz
This and more on Tony Katz Today Hour 3:
Archived episodes here:
ABOUT THE SHOW
Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis
What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind.
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz Today on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz Today | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz Today on IHeartRadio
1. Young Turks’ Ana Kasparian is shocked that her policies would release people who dismember others on “no cash bail”Source:Getty
New York woman freed on bail in body parts case arrested for allegedly stealing beauty products: report (msn.com)
Listen:
2. No one ever asks about Adam Schiff’s relationship with Ed BuckSource:Getty
No one ever asks about Adam Schiff’s relationship with Ed Buck
All the California politicians who took money from Ed Buck – Los Angeles Times (latimes.com)
Listen:
3. AOC and the Green New Deal for HousingSource:Getty
AOC and Sanders aim to place public housing at center of Green New Deal | Housing | The Guardian
Listen: