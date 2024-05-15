Listen Live
Local

Jordin Sparks to Perform National Anthem at 2024 Indy 500

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

SPEEDWAY, Ind.–Grammy-nominated and multiplatinum singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks will return to perform the national anthem at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26.

The last time Sparks performed the national anthem at the race was in 2015.

“We know that Jordin’s voice and performance will deliver an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Indy 500,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said in a press release.

Sparks gained worldwide attention as the winner of the sixth season of American Idol. Since then, she has sold more the 10 million digital tracks in the U.S.

Last year she received a Dove, Billboard and a Grammy nomination for her No. 1 single with “For
King & Country,” and “Love Me Like I Am.” Her latest single, “Call My Name,” debuted at No. 29 on the Adult R&B Airplay hitlist.

Check out a few photos of Jordin below!

1. Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala

Smile Train 25th Anniversary Gala Source:Getty

2. 66th GRAMMY Awards

66th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. 2024 Recording Academy Honors

2024 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Arrivals Source:Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Ramp Metering
Kurt Darling

Growing Pains: Drivers React To First Full Day Of Ramp Metering

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Mexican food funny characters set. Mexico cuisine cute happy face emoticons mascot collection. Smiling burrito, taco.
Producer Karl

Fort Wayne Judge has ruled tacos and burritos are sandwiches

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close