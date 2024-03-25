Listen Live
ISIS claims responsibility for Russia attack

Published on March 25, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz.

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

1. Chuck Todd calls out NBC News for hiring former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel

Smaller Group Of Candidates Attends Third GOP Presidential Debate Source:Getty

Chuck Todd calls out NBC News for hiring former RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel (msn.com)

2. ISIS claims responsibility for Russia attack

TOPSHOT-COMBO-RUSSIA-ATTACK-SHOOTING-JUSTICE Source:Getty

Moscow terror attack: ‘Are you sure it’s ISIS?’, Russia asks US on terror outfit’s role in Crocus Hall shooting (msn.com)

Listen: 

3. Gen Z couple stunned to discover they got pregnant a week after meeting

Portrait of a pregnant woman at work business person Source:Getty

Gen Z couple stunned to discover they got pregnant a week after meeting (nypost.com)

4. Man changes his name to ‘Literally Anybody Else,’ is running for president

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 - Practice Source:Getty

Man changes his name to ‘Literally Anybody Else,’ is running for president – syracuse.com

5. Europeans don’t understand why Americans do so many road trips and why we advertise drugs on TV and radio

Looking up blue and yellow flag of European Union at facade of historic building at Slovenian town. Source:Getty

Listen:

6. March Gladness

People, leisure, rivalry and sport concept. Happy and sad friends or fans watching match at home Source:Getty

‘March Gladness’ aims to serve, encourage Indianapolis’ youth (wrtv.com)

Listen:

7. This Batmobile-like Rimac Nevera electric car hits 256 mph — and costs $2.5M

Chinese DC Comics Fans Celebrate Batman Day in Shanghai Source:Getty

This Batmobile-like Rimac Nevera electric car hits 256 mph — and costs $2.5M (msn.com)

8. Chick-fil-A makes chicken change with new antibiotics policy

SOCCER: JAN 27 MLS Presason Atlanta United at Birmingham Legion Source:Getty

Chick-fil-A makes chicken change with new antibiotics policy – mlive.com

Listen:

 

