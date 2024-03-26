Indianapolis Colts Open Up Partnerships with Germany and Austria

Indianapolis Colts Open Up Partnerships with Germany & Austria
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
1. Update on the Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore
Emotional Baltimore Mayor urges prayers after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, “It looked like something out of an action movie” – CBS Baltimore (cbsnews.com)
2. Indianapolis Colts Open Up Partnerships with Germany & Austria
Indianapolis Colts Open Up Partnerships with Germany & Austria (wibc.com)
3. Cocoa Crunch Sends Prices Above $10,000 a Metric Ton
Cocoa Crunch Sends Prices Above $10,000 a Metric Ton (wsj.com)
4. McDonald's to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide by the end of 2026
McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide by the end of 2026 (msn.com)
5. Tony's trip to Las Vegas
Cigars in Vegas.
6. Tony saw a lot of obesity in Vegas
Body positivity is not healthy.
