Indianapolis Colts Open Up Partnerships with Germany and Austria

Published on March 26, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Update on the Key Bridge Collapse in Baltimore

Small Tugboat and Large Automobile Cargo Ship Source:Getty

Emotional Baltimore Mayor urges prayers after Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, “It looked like something out of an action movie” – CBS Baltimore (cbsnews.com)

2. Indianapolis Colts Open Up Partnerships with Germany & Austria

NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Bears at Colts Source:Getty

Indianapolis Colts Open Up Partnerships with Germany & Austria (wibc.com)

3. Cocoa Crunch Sends Prices Above $10,000 a Metric Ton

Cocoa fruit in the garden with lemon leaves in the background, agricultural production concept, gardening Source:Getty

Cocoa Crunch Sends Prices Above $10,000 a Metric Ton (wsj.com)

 

4. McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide by the end of 2026

US Chain Krispy Kreme Donut's First Store In France Source:Getty

McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts nationwide by the end of 2026 (msn.com)

5. Tony’s trip to Las Vegas

Las Vegas Aces Victory Parade & Rally Source:Getty

Cigars in Vegas. 

6. Tony saw a lot of obesity in Vegas

overweight man measures his stomach. diet concept Source:Getty

Body positivity is not healthy. 

