Politics

House GOP revolts against speaker over government spending bill: 'Johnson blew it'

Published on March 22, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz

House GOP revolts against speaker over government spending bill: ‘Johnson blew it’

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 1: 

 

1. US and UN calling for a cease fire in the Israel / Gaza war.

Palestinians check the damages of Hamas building destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza. Source:Getty

The UN Will Vote on a US Resolution Declaring That an Immediate Cease-Fire in Gaza Is Imperative (usnews.com)

 

2. Joint committee allows Trump to raise money for legal bills, huge checks for RNC

Former President Trump Votes In Florida's Primary Election In Palm Beach Source:Getty

Joint committee allows Trump to raise money for legal bills, huge checks for RNC (msn.com)

Listen: 

3. Woman had her camera on during Zoom funeral

Max Dixon funeral Source:Getty

Woman had her camera on during Zoom funeral

 

 

4. Restaurants asking for deposits for reservations.

Restaurant reserved table sign. Restaurant reservation service. Cozy Interior of trendy cafe, modern dining place, Source:Getty

Restaurants asking for deposits for reservations.

Listen:

 

 

5. House GOP revolts against speaker over government spending bill: ‘Johnson blew it’

Ghost Army Ceremony Source:Getty

House GOP revolts against speaker over government spending bill: ‘Johnson blew it’ (msn.com)

6. Massachusetts governor says it’s “unfortunate” after migrant raped 15 year old.

Saving by Shaving Event Source:Getty

Battenfeld: Maura Healey should take accountability in rape of 15-year-old girl in migrant shelter (bostonherald.com)

Listen: 

7. In love with your co-worker? You’ve got ‘office goggles’

Guy with severity stares at girl near on bar stool Source:Getty

In love with your co-worker? You’ve got ‘office goggles’ (nypost.com)

Listen: 

