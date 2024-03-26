Homes of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs raided by feds
This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2:
1. This Holcomb lecture is, well, unappreciated
This Holcomb lecture is, well, unappreciated – https://www.ibj.com/articles/holcomb-to-candidates-give-details-on-agenda
2. Raid on Sean Combs houses
Raid on Sean Combs houses – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/25/feds-raid-sean-combs-properties-in-la-miami-on-search-warrants-out-of-new-york.html
….possibly related to sex trafficking?
….and did Katt Williams call it? – https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1772372288446287884?s=20
3. Jill Biden compares restricting sexually explicit books in schools to Nazi Germany
Jill Biden compares restricting sexually explicit books in schools to Nazi Germany – Washington Examiner
4. ISIS behind brutal Moscow terror attack, France tells Russia, as Kremlin points to Ukraine
ISIS behind brutal Moscow terror attack, France tells Russia, as Kremlin points to Ukraine (msn.com)
5. IU cancels event that exposes Hamas terrorism
IU cancels event that exposes Hamas terrorism –
‘Credible security issues’ force IU Hillel to postpone event featuring Hamas defector (msn.com)
….Indy city councilor, communist Jesse Brown, is fine with violence to achieve the goal of suppressing voices
