Homes of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs raided by feds

Published on March 26, 2024

This and more on Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 2: 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. This Holcomb lecture is, well, unappreciated

US-DIPLOMACY-BLINKEN Source:Getty

This Holcomb lecture is, well, unappreciated – https://www.ibj.com/articles/holcomb-to-candidates-give-details-on-agenda

Listen:

2. Raid on Sean Combs houses

Sean John Collection Launch Party at Bloomingdale's Source:Getty

Raid on Sean Combs houses – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/25/feds-raid-sean-combs-properties-in-la-miami-on-search-warrants-out-of-new-york.html

….possibly related to sex trafficking?

….and did Katt Williams call it? – https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1772372288446287884?s=20

3. Jill Biden compares restricting sexually explicit books in schools to Nazi Germany

Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Los Angeles Dinner - Show Source:Getty

Jill Biden compares restricting sexually explicit books in schools to Nazi Germany – Washington Examiner

Listen:

4. ISIS behind brutal Moscow terror attack, France tells Russia, as Kremlin points to Ukraine

RUSSIA-ATTACK-SHOOTING Source:Getty

ISIS behind brutal Moscow terror attack, France tells Russia, as Kremlin points to Ukraine (msn.com)

Listen:

5. IU cancels event that exposes Hamas terrorism

Indiana State v Indiana Source:Getty

IU cancels event that exposes Hamas terrorism –

‘Credible security issues’ force IU Hillel to postpone event featuring Hamas defector (msn.com)

….Indy city councilor, communist Jesse Brown, is fine with violence to achieve the goal of suppressing voices

Listen:

