Guns and Drugs Seized, Teenager Arrested in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind.–A teenager in Greenfield was arrested Tuesday because police say he had machine guns and drugs.

Greenfield Police Chief Brian Hartman says their investigation began once they heard about a 17-year-old boy selling handgun “switches.” Switches are small devices that can be placed on the back of a Glock handgun that converts the semi-automatic handgun into a fully automatic machine gun.

“After obtaining this information, we started doing surveillance on the juvenile,” said Hartman Wednesday afternoon in a Facebook post.

Hartman says there was a hand-to-hand exchange between that teenager and another person in a car, so they conducted a traffic stop. He says they found the “switch” in the vehicle and arrested the boy later at his home, which is in the Saw Mill Neighborhood on the west side of Greenfield. Hartman says once both parents arrived at the home, they executed a search warrant.

“There were three handguns located to include one of them that already had a Glock switch attached to it with a 30 round magazine fully loaded,” said Hartman.

Hartman says they also found marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.

“The boy was on monitored home detention at the time of his arrest for prior gun related crimes,” said Hartman.

Formal charges will be determined by the Hancock County Prosecutors Office and filed with the court.